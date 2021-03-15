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WATCH: Texans Burn Their Masks After Mandate Is Lifted!
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30 views • March 15, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
Just Another Channel
San Antonio’s ‘Beyond The Mask’ movement is at it again. Watch as they hold a mask-burning party after the Texas Governor lifted his unconstitutional mask mandate. What are your thoughts? Comment below.
Special Thanks to Beyond The Masks on PARLER: @BeyondTheMasks
Just Another Channel is on PARLER/GAB: @JustAnotherChannel
https://banned.video/watch?id=604c1ca3be41a941b4b849c9
Just Another Channel
San Antonio’s ‘Beyond The Mask’ movement is at it again. Watch as they hold a mask-burning party after the Texas Governor lifted his unconstitutional mask mandate. What are your thoughts? Comment below.
Special Thanks to Beyond The Masks on PARLER: @BeyondTheMasks
Just Another Channel is on PARLER/GAB: @JustAnotherChannel
https://banned.video/watch?id=604c1ca3be41a941b4b849c9
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