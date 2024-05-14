European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires us to redesign the entire economy and financial system, in line with the "green" Net Zero transition—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."



