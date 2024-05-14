Create New Account
Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires us to redesign the entire economy and financial system, in line with the "green" Net Zero transition
The Prisoner
European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires us to redesign the entire economy and financial system, in line with the "green" Net Zero transition—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
climate hoaxchristine lagardeeuropean central bank headgreen terror

