US Army General Cavoli: 'Ukraine is not Winning this War, and the Russian Army is Getting Stronger'

The commander of the United States European Command, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, was again summoned to Congress to share his assessment of the conflict in Ukraine. And General Cavoli's statement was discouraging for many members of the House of Representatives. In particular, Christopher Cavoli stated that "the assessment of the state of the Russian troops taking part in the armed conflict in Ukraine has been seriously distorted by individual media." General Cavoli made it clear that American citizens and some US politicians are judging the war in Ukraine solely by reference to media publications.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.