US Army General Cavoli: 'Ukraine is not Winning this War, and the Russian Army is Getting Stronger'
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
The commander of the United States European Command, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, was again summoned to Congress to share his assessment of the conflict in Ukraine. And General Cavoli's statement was discouraging for many members of the House of Representatives. In particular, Christopher Cavoli stated that "the assessment of the state of the Russian troops taking part in the armed conflict in Ukraine has been seriously distorted by individual media." General Cavoli made it clear that American citizens and some US politicians are judging the war in Ukraine solely by reference to media publications.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
congressukraineus army generalchristopher cavoliusa msm

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
