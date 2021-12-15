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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Andrew Kaufman EXPOSES Omicron! - There IS NO VIRUS! - MASS Depopulation Event?
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3095 views • December 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, likely one of the loudest, most controversial doctors speaking out against the scam to this day.
In this video, we talk about Omicron, the fake variant which we're supposed to be scared to death of despite absolutely zero evidence of its existence.
From Omicron, we then move on to talk about PCR tests (and rapid antigen tests) and expose the falsification of data utilizing tests that cannot diagnose.
We also talk about the existence of viruses. Is it possible that there are literally no viruses in existence? What is the evidence? Dr. Kaufman has been reaching out for doctors and virologists to debate him on this issue for some time now and no one is willing to take the bait as they cannot dispute the claims he makes.
Finally, we talk about the vaccine. Is this a global genocide? Population control? Can the jabbed shed unto the unjabbed?
This is a must watch!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Pre-register to see Terrain, the film at the following site:
https://terrainthefilm.com/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, likely one of the loudest, most controversial doctors speaking out against the scam to this day.
In this video, we talk about Omicron, the fake variant which we're supposed to be scared to death of despite absolutely zero evidence of its existence.
From Omicron, we then move on to talk about PCR tests (and rapid antigen tests) and expose the falsification of data utilizing tests that cannot diagnose.
We also talk about the existence of viruses. Is it possible that there are literally no viruses in existence? What is the evidence? Dr. Kaufman has been reaching out for doctors and virologists to debate him on this issue for some time now and no one is willing to take the bait as they cannot dispute the claims he makes.
Finally, we talk about the vaccine. Is this a global genocide? Population control? Can the jabbed shed unto the unjabbed?
This is a must watch!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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