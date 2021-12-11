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Anything Goes: Orwell's 1984 to Get 'Politically Correct' Re-Write [10.12.2021]
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1 view • December 11, 2021
Orwell rolls in his grave. There are no words. You know what George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 needs?
A politically correct modern day re-write from a feminist perspective. Said no one ever.
Feminist retelling of Nineteen Eighty-Four approved by Orwell’s estate
American writer Sandra Newman’s novel Julia will tell the dystopian story from the perspective of Winston Smith’s lover
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/dec/07/feminist-retelling-of-nineteen-eighty-four-approved-by-orwells-estate
‘1984’ Feminist Retelling Approved By Orwell’s Estate, May Get Screen Adaptation
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/12/07/1984-feminist-retelling-approved-by-orwells-estate-may-get-screen-adaptation/?sh=6bac03613e13
29,518 viewsDec 10, 2021
Anything Goes
157K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uavp8-R8_Tg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
A politically correct modern day re-write from a feminist perspective. Said no one ever.
Feminist retelling of Nineteen Eighty-Four approved by Orwell’s estate
American writer Sandra Newman’s novel Julia will tell the dystopian story from the perspective of Winston Smith’s lover
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/dec/07/feminist-retelling-of-nineteen-eighty-four-approved-by-orwells-estate
‘1984’ Feminist Retelling Approved By Orwell’s Estate, May Get Screen Adaptation
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/12/07/1984-feminist-retelling-approved-by-orwells-estate-may-get-screen-adaptation/?sh=6bac03613e13
29,518 viewsDec 10, 2021
Anything Goes
157K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uavp8-R8_Tg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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