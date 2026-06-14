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Stop Being So KIND! Listener Questions
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions and tells listeners to stop being so "kind," arguing that vanity and false niceness block virtue while honest anger, letting competent people face consequences, and friendship built on truth and consistency deliver real results. He pushes rejecting postmodern denial of objective truth so people can submit to reason and live without managing others' bad choices.


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Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonparentingstefan molyneuxadvicequestionskindnessvanityfriendshipmaturity
Chapters

0:00:00Family Duty and Self-Reliance

0:02:31Let Them Fail

0:04:01Advice Without Rescue

0:09:24No Sympathy for Consequences

0:14:12Elite Control of Birth Rates

0:20:43Postmodernism and Truth

0:23:36Miracles and Divine Proof

0:27:25Why Work Matters

0:29:42Punishment and Anger

0:35:21Heaven, Death, and Fear

0:36:16Math: Invented or Discovered?

0:37:54Friendship Needs Virtue

0:38:27War, Schools, and Honesty

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy