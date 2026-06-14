Stop Being So KIND! Listener Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions and tells listeners to stop being so "kind," arguing that vanity and false niceness block virtue while honest anger, letting competent people face consequences, and friendship built on truth and consistency deliver real results. He pushes rejecting postmodern denial of objective truth so people can submit to reason and live without managing others' bad choices.
GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux
Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
0:00:00Family Duty and Self-Reliance
0:02:31Let Them Fail
0:04:01Advice Without Rescue
0:09:24No Sympathy for Consequences
0:14:12Elite Control of Birth Rates
0:20:43Postmodernism and Truth
0:23:36Miracles and Divine Proof
0:27:25Why Work Matters
0:29:42Punishment and Anger
0:35:21Heaven, Death, and Fear
0:36:16Math: Invented or Discovered?
0:37:54Friendship Needs Virtue
0:38:27War, Schools, and Honesty