Stop Being So KIND! Listener Questions

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions and tells listeners to stop being so "kind," arguing that vanity and false niceness block virtue while honest anger, letting competent people face consequences, and friendship built on truth and consistency deliver real results. He pushes rejecting postmodern denial of objective truth so people can submit to reason and live without managing others' bad choices.





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