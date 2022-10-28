Create New Account
Mandates + Masks are About COMPLIANCE, not Health ; Training Weakness like a Baby Elephant
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago

Baby elephants are chained to a stake, and when young, unable to move it. Thus, when they gain greater strength, they don't even test the chains because they are CERTAIN they are powerless against them.That is why the authoritarians all over the world continued to force people to mask, to use Covid as an excuse to mandate what we can and cannot do, even after the disease was demonstrated to be less virulent than feared.

Do you have to be able to realize your power as an individual, and fight back against the conditioning that they are attempting to install in society as a whole.

#conditioning #masks #authoritarianism #freedom


