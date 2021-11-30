GERMAN DR. ANDREAS NOACK WAS ARRESTED BY AN ARMED POLICE UNIT DURING YOUTUBE LIVE STREAM

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GERMANY – It’s not yet known why, but a German doctor known for providing medical assistance to protesters during that country’s lockdown protests was arrested while live-streaming yesterday. Dr. Andreas Noack was rumored to be under investigation for not complying with German COVID-19 lockdown laws, but some speculate there could be more to it. The arrest came after the German Parliament passed the “Infection Protection Law’
https://insiderpaper.com/german-doctor-andreas-noack-arrest-video/