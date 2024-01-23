Create New Account
Wisdom Of Ideas Pt 1
EitanTruthTold
Published 16 hours ago

I am talking about the ideas around the system through its determination of lessons while the collapse is accelerating to its knees has iI did describing in the details of spiritual information before and now tells the ways to build a new anarchy (means without rulers by of self governance, not chaos and destruction) civilization after we learn about the things in pervious collapse by caused its ignorance of statism by people are too stupid to learn the truth behind its shadows, greed, control, and faith on it to cause its collapse. Things i tell you is by learns what happen and then build a ways to avoids this systems ever again that cause it in the first.

Keywords
anarchygreedself empowering

