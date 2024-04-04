The Moho





She Hid Behind Her Mother, Weak And Exhaustedly Look In Fear That She Will Get Abandoned Again...





We received a call to help dogs abandoned in the cold. The tiny mother dog and puppy were thrown into the entrance of an apartment building at night. Since many people believe that neutering is a sin. They decide to get rid of both the dog and the puppy simultaneously for good measure! Two kind girls took the dogs away, sounded the alarm andwrote me a letter. The girls brought the box with the mother dog and puppy to work and to the store, but could only keep it until evening. The mother was fine but the child was not fine at all. The puppy is about 3 months old, skinny and weak. We decided to take care of the baby separately after the unfavorable examination results. We named them: the mother is Grunya and the baby Nyusha. Grunya was sterilized and cared for in a dormitory room. Baby girl Nyusha was cared for at a special clinic because hercondition was too weak and her life was in danger. Hunger gnawed at her stomach, a relentless torment that had become her constant companion. Each labored breath was a testament to her desperate struggle for survival. The mother and daughter were probably starved for too longand were so tired that they had difficulty eating. The mom suffered from gynecological diseases due to not bathing thoroughly. We had to separate them for a short time...





