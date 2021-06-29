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Mad Cow Disease BSE returns to Europe
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107 views • June 29, 2021
Posted 28June2021 Jeff Taylor "EU meat standards in race to the bottom! While Germany and France try to keep Brits out of the EU!":
EU to allow farmers to feed pig protein to chickens that will create BSE(bovine spongiform encephalopathy) Mad Cow Disease in the EU. This is only the start of the food supply regulations going down hill.
EU to allow farmers to feed pig protein to chickens that will create BSE(bovine spongiform encephalopathy) Mad Cow Disease in the EU. This is only the start of the food supply regulations going down hill.
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