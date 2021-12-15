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The New World Order Defined
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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33 views • December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Neo-feudalistic (Hunger Games) society that the Edomite Banking Families have been planning for the rest of humanity to live in for the past 100 years. They call it their New World Order. Not only does this COVID-19 PSYOP and worldwide political takeover that it has provided cover represent the greatest vertical wealth in world history, it's also the the greatest crime ever committed against humanity in the all of history, for what we are witnessing is genocide that's being committed on an epic scale. Do you think those at the top did not know what was going to happen when they unlawfully put everyone under house arrest, and shut down the world's economy? How naive. Of course they knew. They gamed this way ahead of time in Bill Gates' Event 201 exercise (2019), and in the Rockefellers' Lock Step plan (2010), and in the WHO's Disease X exercise (2018). What we see now is that crimes against humanity have been committed. It's time for Nuremberg Trials 2.0. What do you think?
Keywords
vaccinegenocidepopulationeliteseugenicsbill gatesdepopulation agendahealth tyranny
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