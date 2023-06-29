Celebrating Calvin's Birthday

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/celebrating-calvins-birthday
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Dave, maybe I could say, reasonably, you wouldn’t be one of John Calvin’s biggest fans. On the other hand, are there things that we can appreciate about John Calvin, as many of the Reformers, you know, they were either Catholics or Catholic priests. They had left the Roman Catholic church, which at that time seemed to them at least, the only religion in the world,yet they abandoned Roman Catholicism, not everything, they brought some baggage with them, but what can we say about John Calvin? You’ve been to Geneva, I’ve been to Geneva, I’ve visited Calvin’s church, I’ve been to the Reformers museum there, and so, plus and minuses. What would you say, is it worth having a celebration of the birth of this Protestant reformer?
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.