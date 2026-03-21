Killer-Bacteria Scare in UK: Is the attack on the microbiome beginning?

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Heiko Schöning, German Doctor and former professional rower, has been warning for some years now that the next pandemic might well be based on bacteria and fuelled by antibiotics. Handing antibiotics to healthy people, as was done to the students in Kent, is an attack on the human microbiome which destroys the gut flora, weakens the immune system and paves the way for resistant bacteria to spread. Schöning calls out the abuse of the meningitis cases to hand out antibiotics to healthy people a total scam and one step on the path to create the next pandemic. Time to stop the next medical fraud!