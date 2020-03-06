Why McConnell Killed Bill to Stop Infanticide

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The failure of a bill to stop the murder of babies born alive after an abortion attempt was Republican virtue signaling. 60 votes needed? Here’s the many times and reasons that arbitrary rule from 1917 has been suspended and why they didn’t do it for this.
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