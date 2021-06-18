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Corona - The systematic destruction of the human psyche
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20 views • June 18, 2021
Are the Corona measures still in proportion to the demonstrably dramatic consequences for the mental health of the population? Experts speak of systematic techniques of coercion, com-pulsion, and perceptual programming. Could the government's ever-changing, contradictory orders therefore be purposefully designed to destroy our psyches?
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