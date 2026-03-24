The Impact of Middle East Chaos on the Financial System, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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Global tension is shaking more than politics—it’s hitting your wallet. As energy routes collapse and gold signals instability, the financial system reveals just how fragile it truly is. When supply chains break, economies follow. The question isn’t if—it’s how soon. Are you watching closely?
#GlobalEconomy #FinancialCrisis #MiddleEast #Gold #SupplyChain #EconomicWarning #Geopolitics #MarketWatch
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