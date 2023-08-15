Vitamins Under Attack

The Canadian federal government has begun its attack on vitamins, supplements and naturopath medicine. Glen Jung from Bright Light News, also an accomplished naturopath joins us to talk about how Bill C-47 could directly impact your health.
