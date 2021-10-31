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There are Reasons for the Seasons- Music Video- Hopeful, Uplifting
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10 views • October 31, 2021
There are Reasons for the Seasons-Video
Ecclesiastes 3:3 Context
1To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: 2A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; 3A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; 4A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; 5A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; 6A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
There are Reasons for the Seasons- Music MP3 Amazon
https://amzn.to/3GFtGMj
K-Mille.com is not an active site, please visit CDBaby, Amazon and other known digital stores. Thank you! God Bless!
seasons, music, spiritual, life, video, peaceful, relaxing, music, hopeful, uplifting
Ecclesiastes 3:3 Context
1To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: 2A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; 3A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; 4A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; 5A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; 6A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
There are Reasons for the Seasons- Music MP3 Amazon
https://amzn.to/3GFtGMj
K-Mille.com is not an active site, please visit CDBaby, Amazon and other known digital stores. Thank you! God Bless!
seasons, music, spiritual, life, video, peaceful, relaxing, music, hopeful, uplifting
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