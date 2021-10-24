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TAKE THE KIDS TO THE ZOO QUICK. THEY ARE NOW KILLING ZOO ANIMALS WITH THE VACCINE.
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686 views • October 24, 2021
Pretty soon their won't be any zoo animals alive. Just like what it is doing to people. Idiots. Just how many zoo animals did you hear that died of covid in the last year? Or any animal? About ZERO. The Baton Rouge Zoo killed their girrafe, Burreaux, with the vaxxxine. Just down the road, Mike the tiger, currently gainfully employed as the LSU mascot, was also poisoned. Zoos all over the country are eager to inject their animals with poison.
Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Zoo and died on Thursday, Sept. 7. The zoo held a naming contest after the giraffe was born and he was named after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Zoetis, a veterinary vax manufacturer, has donated, out of the kindness of their hearts, more than 11,000 doses of the poison, to zoos all over the country. Source: bootcamp. More videos you may have missed:
Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Zoo and died on Thursday, Sept. 7. The zoo held a naming contest after the giraffe was born and he was named after former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Zoetis, a veterinary vax manufacturer, has donated, out of the kindness of their hearts, more than 11,000 doses of the poison, to zoos all over the country. Source: bootcamp. More videos you may have missed:
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