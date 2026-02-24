This Feels Like America Again — USA Hockey, Jordan Stolz, Jack Hughes, Kash Patel, Trump | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we break down why this moment feels like America again, from the resurgence of USA Hockey to dominant performances by Jordan Stolz and Jack Hughes. We examine powerful locker room leadership from Kash Patel, Olympic grit, patriotic anthems, and why these moments are resonating differently with Americans right now.From championship ice to national leadership moments involving Donald Trump, this episode explores the return of pride, unity, and competitive spirit on the world stage.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com4 nations face off speech from miracle - https://x.com/TheFantasyPT/status/2025380745397641656?s=20\Piazza HomeRun - https://x.com/baseballbros/status/1171794227191341056?s=42B-Roll Post 9/11 Packers Monday Night https://x.com/packers/status/1436808015756161025?s=42Last 2 Minutes of Us Hockey Game - https://youtu.be/mJclHaOOrNI?si=c95cns0DNN-EWN8KKash Patel in Locker Room - https://x.com/WarlordDilley/status/2025737162503725158?s=20Team Playing Red White and Blue - https://x.com/SonofLiberty357/status/2025895268957229557?s=20Jack Hughes Post Game Speech - https://youtu.be/a_f2m64C48Q?si=s2DRzKM-z5YQ8WjWPost Victory Gold National Anthem Off Key - https://youtu.be/M8venoLmy9w?si=u3-Xnc2ZfTLpzAgBPresident Trump inviting them to the State of the Union Address on Tuesday: https://x.com/HarrisonKrank/status/2025740079319175508?s=20Jordan Stolz Story: https://youtu.be/gNfx9wWOx5Y?si=suF8L0TLc5VyotRG-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: