Greg Kelly: Trump's like Rocky Balboa

Rocky 1. Rocky Balboa loses to Apollo Creed, then switches up his entire game plan to beat him in Rocky 2. That's just like Donald Trump. He is going into 2024 with an ENTIRE new game plan, says Greg Kelly - via. Greg Kelly Reports on NEWSMAX.
