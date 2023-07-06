highimpactflix Phoenix Cops Go BERSERK When He called them DUMBAES

highimpactflix Phoenix Cops Go BERSERK When He called them DUMBAESHere's the Deal @HerestheDealhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2OIyHJj1o
https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/220041640858701
https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/802622371229304
Cops Go BERSERK When He called them "DUMBA**ES"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.