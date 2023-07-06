Create New Account
highimpactflix Phoenix Cops Go BERSERK When He called them DUMBAES
alltheworldsastage
824 Subscribers
101 views
Published a day ago

highimpactflix Phoenix Cops Go BERSERK When He called them DUMBAESHere's the Deal @HerestheDealhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2OIyHJj1o

https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/220041640858701

https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/802622371229304


Cops Go BERSERK When He called them "DUMBA**ES"

Keywords
censorshipclownworldwhofreespeechagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19policebrutalityplandemicoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecitiescovidclownworldphoenixpolice

