The New 'Tide Pod Challenge' For Radicals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interfering With Law Enforcement
* This isn’t observe and document; it’s instigate and escalate.
* If you’re running a training program that teaches people to obstruct the law and you don’t hammer home the obvious reality that this can get you killed, then what exactly are you doing?
* The people funding and running these groups know the risks.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (12 January 2026)