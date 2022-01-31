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SHOCKING!!! 1,135% Increase In Diseases After The Covid Vaccine!!!
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303 views • January 31, 2022
Diseases in the US Military went up by a shocking 1.135% within the first ten months after the Covid Vaccinations started.
The US Military keeps an impeccable record of diseases impacting our armed forces. For the past five years that data set reveals 1.7 Million in all disease cases per year. In the first ten months of 2021, when the Covid Vaccinations started, that number shut up to nearly 22 Millions!!! You read that right: the number of disease cases went from 1.7 Millions to almost 22 Millions. That’s an increase of 1,135% in disease!!!
Attorney Leigh Dundas in the interview and at the US Senate Hearing presenting these Department of Defense figures.
The US Military keeps an impeccable record of diseases impacting our armed forces. For the past five years that data set reveals 1.7 Million in all disease cases per year. In the first ten months of 2021, when the Covid Vaccinations started, that number shut up to nearly 22 Millions!!! You read that right: the number of disease cases went from 1.7 Millions to almost 22 Millions. That’s an increase of 1,135% in disease!!!
Attorney Leigh Dundas in the interview and at the US Senate Hearing presenting these Department of Defense figures.
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