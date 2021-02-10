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AWESOME ENERGY BOOST Coming your way!! Make it and drink it! :)
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40 views • February 10, 2021
Welcome to the Berkeley Chefs channel! Join Caleb and Elisha Berkeley as they make a Hemp Milkshake with dates, that will give you energy for the whole day!
Get the Recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-a-hemp-milkshake-with-dates
↪Check us out at Rumble: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
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Get the Recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-a-hemp-milkshake-with-dates
↪Check us out at Rumble: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
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