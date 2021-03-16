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Joe Biden Is NOT President!! There Is NO President!! The World Has Changed Forever!!
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1152 views • March 16, 2021
I urge you to visit https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-... and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
The True Agenda has nothing to do with politics!! Everything you see in MSM and on the political spectrum, commercials, wherever propaganda can be displayed, is all a loe and to distract Us!! They are all minions of an AI god that takes over whole galaxies!! You have no idea how deep it really is!!
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
The True Agenda has nothing to do with politics!! Everything you see in MSM and on the political spectrum, commercials, wherever propaganda can be displayed, is all a loe and to distract Us!! They are all minions of an AI god that takes over whole galaxies!! You have no idea how deep it really is!!
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