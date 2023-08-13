God told the people of Israel to repent with prayer and fasting and He would restore what had been lost through sin. The fantastic news for you and me is that God doesn't have to wait for a nation or church to repent before He can bless and restore an individual.

Pastor John gives three examples of individuals who met His conditions and were blessed in a hostile environment. You too can prosper in the midst of evil. You will find blessings when times are bad, when there is no hope and when all types of calamities are taking place. It is there that you will find the banqueting table! Repentance and a holy life are all that God requires.

Remember, it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it! Do you have an ear to hear with?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1274.pdf

Is There Hope For The Future?

RLJ-1274-- JANUARY 23, 2011

