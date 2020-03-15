60 Minutes on Swine Flu and Vaccinations 1976

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Update: The above CDC link wasn't placed there by me. Even though I recommend researching and determining one's decision, I don't like the precedent they have set.
Let's look at the history. 1976 - 60 Minutes Episode on the Swine Flu pandemic. It was totally fabricated and the head of the CDC is made to look like an idiot by Mike Wallace. What is communicated is that the vaccine certainly did more harm than good and ruined lives. I purchased the VHS from 60 minutes and put it on YouTube about 10 years ago. Due to not being able to find it recently, this is a re-upload.
Transcript: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-t...