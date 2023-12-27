Israel Preparing for War on Seven Fronts

Israel has warned they are in a war on seven fronts as attacks recorded in a handful of neighbouring countries in the last 48 hours spark fears of the conflict escalating to the wider region.

In an address to the Israeli government on Tuesday, Yoav Gallant, the country’s defence minister and one of only three members of its war cabinet, said they were coming under attack from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.

“We are in a multifront war and coming under attack from seven theatres,” he said, before listing them all. Without specifying, he added that they were taking action on six of the fronts.

