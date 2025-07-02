Russian African Corps and Malian Army Repel Jihadist Attack

Militants from JNIM, a local Al-Qaeda branch, attacked a Malian Army base today.

Russian forces from the African Corps arrived quickly. Out of 100 attackers, 80 were killed; the rest fled.

Terrorists lost two technicals with heavy machine guns, several motorcycles, and a stockpile of weapons.

