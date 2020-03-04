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3/3. 3 Syrian JETS! 3 Turk Drones 3/2/20! Russia Iran !srael Tornadoes 3/2/2 Events!
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21 views • March 04, 2020
3 jets and 3 drones shot down in Syria within 1 day of 3/2/2020! No coincidence here! Shooting down aircraft like this typically only leads to one thing, WAR! Red Horse, Gog Magog, the sword is coming, are you in Christ Jesus? Call on Him... BEFORE the sword comes! His grace and peace to you all!
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