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Silent War Ep. 6169: New Kanada's Proud Jackboots, US TRUCKERS BEGIN, Russia ..Invades Ukraine?
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72 views • February 22, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Foreign Mercenaries Posing as Canadian Police?
“Time For the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots on the Ground:” LEAKED RCMP Text Messages Reveal Some of “Canada’s Finest” Are Going Way Past Simply ‘Following Orders’.
Trudeau Initiates Canada’s ‘War Measures Act’ in Order to Charge Citizens with ‘Mischief’?
Video Captures Ottawa Police Dragging Protester Between Trucks Then Repeatedly Kneeing Him as Other Officers Stand Around in Approval.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Files Legal Challenge to Trudeau’s Unjustified Use of the Emergencies Act.
Canadian Speaker Blames “Poor Audio,” Cuts Member’s Feed When He Asks Why Klaus Schwab Is “Bragging” About the WEF Successfully “Infiltrating Half of Canada’s Cabinet”.
The World Economic Forum has infiltrated Canada and Joe Rogan finally catches up...
Canada Moves To Make Asset Freezing Under Emergencies Act Permanent.
US Trucker Convoy Organizer Says They Will Be ‘Giant Boa Constrictor,’ Squeezing, Choking, and Swallowing DC.
Russia Says It Killed 5 "Saboteurs" After Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Breached Its Territory.
Trump's "Truth Social" Platform Set For President's Day Release In Apple App Store.
Nearly 500 People Arrested in California in Human Trafficking Sting Operation.
CDC Officials Admit Agency Has Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over Fears of “Vaccine Hesitancy”.
Putin Orders Peacekeeping Operation In Ukraine's Breakaway Regions
All of this, and more.
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Foreign Mercenaries Posing as Canadian Police?
“Time For the Protesters to Hear Our Jackboots on the Ground:” LEAKED RCMP Text Messages Reveal Some of “Canada’s Finest” Are Going Way Past Simply ‘Following Orders’.
Trudeau Initiates Canada’s ‘War Measures Act’ in Order to Charge Citizens with ‘Mischief’?
Video Captures Ottawa Police Dragging Protester Between Trucks Then Repeatedly Kneeing Him as Other Officers Stand Around in Approval.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Files Legal Challenge to Trudeau’s Unjustified Use of the Emergencies Act.
Canadian Speaker Blames “Poor Audio,” Cuts Member’s Feed When He Asks Why Klaus Schwab Is “Bragging” About the WEF Successfully “Infiltrating Half of Canada’s Cabinet”.
The World Economic Forum has infiltrated Canada and Joe Rogan finally catches up...
Canada Moves To Make Asset Freezing Under Emergencies Act Permanent.
US Trucker Convoy Organizer Says They Will Be ‘Giant Boa Constrictor,’ Squeezing, Choking, and Swallowing DC.
Russia Says It Killed 5 "Saboteurs" After Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Breached Its Territory.
Trump's "Truth Social" Platform Set For President's Day Release In Apple App Store.
Nearly 500 People Arrested in California in Human Trafficking Sting Operation.
CDC Officials Admit Agency Has Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over Fears of “Vaccine Hesitancy”.
Putin Orders Peacekeeping Operation In Ukraine's Breakaway Regions
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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