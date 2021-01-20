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Lysander Spooner: The Forgotten History of the Man Who Started the First Private Post Office
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11 views • January 20, 2021
Today Sam and Dave discuss Lysander Spooner on the Resistance Library Podcast. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/lysander-spooner-first-private-post-office-anarchism-forgotten-history
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts and Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Lysander Spooner is an important – and not exactly obscure – figure in the history of the liberty movement. He’s an idiosyncratic figure from the 19th century with no small cheerleading section in the 21st century. A bit of a throwback to a very different time, Spooner was a champion of the labor movement and was even a member of the First International at a time when socialists and anarchists coexisted peacefully within that movement.
Perhaps one of the most interesting things about Spooner is that he ran a private company in direct competition with the United States Post Office. This endeavor predictably failed not because the American Letter Mail Company couldn’t compete, but because Spooner was hamstrung by lawfare.
Spooner was born in Athol, MA, in 1808, a descendant of Mayflower pilgrims and the second of nine children. His career as a lawyer set the template for the rest of his life’s work: Spooner had studied under a number of prominent lawyers (a practice known as “reading law,” which was much more common at the time). However, he did not have a degree and state law required that he study further under a lawyer. He considered this legal discrimination and went ahead and started practicing law anyway.
In 1836, the state legislature got rid of the requirement. Indeed, Spooner was against any legal requirement for licensure of any profession, something that would come up again later on in his battle against the United States Post Office. This was part of Spooner’s belief in a natural law, whereby any act of coercion was ipso facto illegal.
Spooner’s law practice was not a success, nor were his attempts to dabble in the real estate market. He moved back onto his father’s farm in 1840. It was here that he hatched the plan for the American Letter Mail Company.
You can read the full article “Lysander Spooner: The Forgotten History of the Man Who Started the First Private Post Office” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Lysander Spooner: The Forgotten History of the Man Who Started the First Private Post Office: https://ammo.com/articles/lysander-spooner-first-private-post-office-anarchism-forgotten-history
- Freedom, Individualism, and Anarchy: Great Lysander Spooner Quotes: https://blog.libertasbella.com/lysander-spooner-quotes-on-freedom-and-more/
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts and Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Lysander Spooner is an important – and not exactly obscure – figure in the history of the liberty movement. He’s an idiosyncratic figure from the 19th century with no small cheerleading section in the 21st century. A bit of a throwback to a very different time, Spooner was a champion of the labor movement and was even a member of the First International at a time when socialists and anarchists coexisted peacefully within that movement.
Perhaps one of the most interesting things about Spooner is that he ran a private company in direct competition with the United States Post Office. This endeavor predictably failed not because the American Letter Mail Company couldn’t compete, but because Spooner was hamstrung by lawfare.
Spooner was born in Athol, MA, in 1808, a descendant of Mayflower pilgrims and the second of nine children. His career as a lawyer set the template for the rest of his life’s work: Spooner had studied under a number of prominent lawyers (a practice known as “reading law,” which was much more common at the time). However, he did not have a degree and state law required that he study further under a lawyer. He considered this legal discrimination and went ahead and started practicing law anyway.
In 1836, the state legislature got rid of the requirement. Indeed, Spooner was against any legal requirement for licensure of any profession, something that would come up again later on in his battle against the United States Post Office. This was part of Spooner’s belief in a natural law, whereby any act of coercion was ipso facto illegal.
Spooner’s law practice was not a success, nor were his attempts to dabble in the real estate market. He moved back onto his father’s farm in 1840. It was here that he hatched the plan for the American Letter Mail Company.
You can read the full article “Lysander Spooner: The Forgotten History of the Man Who Started the First Private Post Office” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Lysander Spooner: The Forgotten History of the Man Who Started the First Private Post Office: https://ammo.com/articles/lysander-spooner-first-private-post-office-anarchism-forgotten-history
- Freedom, Individualism, and Anarchy: Great Lysander Spooner Quotes: https://blog.libertasbella.com/lysander-spooner-quotes-on-freedom-and-more/
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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