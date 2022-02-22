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Veteran Saves Mother's Life with Chlorine Dioxide: The FDA Hides Alternative Treatments
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1602 views • February 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Retired Veteran David Oates, who served for nearly 25 years, cured his asthma, acid reflux, ringing ears, and COVID – 19 using small dosages of chlorine dioxide. Oates’ mother contracted the bioweapon, and her body began shutting down rapidly, dropping her oxygen levels to 73. Oates gave her small amounts of the chlorine dioxide – within days, she sprung back to health. David Oates joins the Stew Peters Show to share amazing testimonials of Chlorine Dioxide
https://t.me/ChlorineDioxideTestimonies
https://theuniversalantidote.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
For more on ClO2, See Dr. Andreas Kalcker Playlist on this Channel.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vviebj-veteran-saves-mothers-life-with-chlorine-dioxide-the-fda-hides-alternative-.html
Retired Veteran David Oates, who served for nearly 25 years, cured his asthma, acid reflux, ringing ears, and COVID – 19 using small dosages of chlorine dioxide. Oates’ mother contracted the bioweapon, and her body began shutting down rapidly, dropping her oxygen levels to 73. Oates gave her small amounts of the chlorine dioxide – within days, she sprung back to health. David Oates joins the Stew Peters Show to share amazing testimonials of Chlorine Dioxide
https://t.me/ChlorineDioxideTestimonies
https://theuniversalantidote.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
For more on ClO2, See Dr. Andreas Kalcker Playlist on this Channel.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vviebj-veteran-saves-mothers-life-with-chlorine-dioxide-the-fda-hides-alternative-.html
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