RED PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH METEOR DEBRI IN SAME CLIP / RED DUST FROM WORMWOOD-TEXAS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 10, 2022





Today is now 11/9/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. This videos highlights: you all will see multiple meteors and meteor Debris that have come in over multiple places in the last week over china, south America and other regions globally... As i said many times that right now asteroid clusters are coming in.... not just from planet xs debri tail but also from a seperate planet x system body, though Soon millions will be coming in from Planet xs tail. Also from Angela kaye in Texas she sent me footage what she noticed to be blood red dust that showed up from the rain all over the ground.... The same red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun the Brown dwarf star ( planet x/ the fiery red dragon of Revelation 12/ wormwood of Revelation chapter 8.. The destroyer of the old and new testament in our bibles...) I've seen the red dust on cars and roofs though not this much that angela Kaye caught in Texas.... Over China a bizarre ufo appeared with multiple lights. What's coming aren't alien as mainatream media pushed for years. What's coming with the planet x system and already here are fallen and demonic beings which are coming to kill. As I've seen in a prophecy dream years ago. As my old friend on youtubes son died and actually met Jesus while he was taken to heaven in his near death experience anyone can look up as someone made a video for my old friend Giovannas son the video is called ( Jeremys NDE) which is my old friends son who died and went to heaven being with Christ after drowning and Jesus showed him what he called the ( demonic aliens ) coming to eat people which matches a dream I had. It upsets me seeing soo many think just project blue beam will be what the elite use. Project blue beam for you who don't know is technology which world governments have used a while now where they can project images in the sky. Realistic images so on that looks real. The United States government used it years ago in Iraq and put a hologram up of Muhammad or who Muslims call Allah in the sky, one of the 2. And they tried projecting the image in the sky to get Iraqi fighters to lay down their guns. It's mass deception. Yes surely the government will be doing lots of trickery though to there are real fallen 3 dimensional demonic things coming in REAL crafts not made by men... World governments have been preparing a while for it. And they will use " aliens" in reality FALLEN entities as the excuse for when Jesus raptures Christians. World leaders will say aliens did it. In reality Jesus is coming to rapture his bride/true Christians/the body of Christ. The dead first and then The living Jesus will take into heaven to protect his own from the creator Gods wrath as Christ made clear in revelation chapter three, verse 10.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





CREDITED videos below-

CRISMAR/ METEOR DEBRI over bolivia- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MWaC1lCyKjU

Manuel petitat/ meteor debri over Hawaii Observatory-

https://youtu.be/cDYCIq6dMQo

LET'S JUST GO/ Meteor over new Mexico- https://youtu.be/hYdcjCzVSco

Hertfordshire Allotment Life/ looks like meteor debri was observed from Japan hitting the moon- https://youtu.be/U-LStZVfvF0

MostlyTimelapse- red planet x system body seen with a meteor also that comes down ( first ever footage like this it is amazing ) https://youtu.be/GFXGecMmllo

FA weather- meteor debri breaks up over China also bizarre UFO seen by multiple people- https://youtu.be/3Z_gYpdaIOk





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0LSwF4NJD8



