Are You Hungry for the Truth?

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Spiritual concepts like "hungering and thirsting for righteousness" are little more than platitudes if they don't change the way we live our lives. Jesus wasn't just spouting clichés, but a cliché is all you will hear if you are NOT desperately hungry for the Truth. In this video, you'll get a fresh, practical perspective on what it means to hunger and thirst for righteousness, like Jesus taught us to do.