NASHVILLE DIG FEATURING ANTHONY QUINN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
99FreeMind
Some odd things I found when looking into the Nashville Bombing & Anthony Quinn. The last dig of 2020!
My website is here if you'd like to send me something (and I can now accept online contributions again! WOO HOO! https://amazingpolly.net/contact.php
NOTE: Those flashes are from the horrible update to my editing software, Filmora. There is nothing I can do - I can't even see them until the video is fully saved and I play it back. I'm going to have to get in touch with them - please excuse it for now.
Happy New Year to all - 2021 is sure to be wild but we'll get through it. PS that is iced tea in my glass but I'm going to go have a beer now!
References to be uploaded tomorrow. Cheers!