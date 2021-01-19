Wealthy Millionaire Makes $1,000,000 dollar challenge to the FDA

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Wealthy Mexican millionaire recovers rapidly from COVID after taking THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE and he then makes a $1,000,000 challenge to the FDA or anybody that can prove that THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE is toxic. The Universal Antidote Documentary The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The Universal Antidote Documentary scheduled release is for February 1, 2021 The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it. Find out more at any of the links below. Download Free Here: https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote Watch Here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/ https://rumble.com/c/c-537305 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q