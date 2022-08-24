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All Cause Mortality Remains High Amid MSM Silence.
https://rumble.com/v1h5kjz-all-cause-mortality-remains-high-amid-msm-silence..html
A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 17th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT.
This selection of excerpts features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.
Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.
https://rumble.com/v1gbqm9-uk-column-news-17th-august-2022.html
Sources:
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ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3K3mdJ7
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3CdRRSu
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3K0jQqq
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
sudden adult death syndrome, deaths, unknown