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Deprogramming - Practice before theory, the real higher education? EP3
Life Source
Life Source
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66 views • July 15, 2022

In this episode I talk with Roula, an Intuitive Coach, about how today's "higher education" has been a stumbling block to inner knowing and leans towards indoctrination instead of critcal thinking. Through her story, Roula explains that we need to trust our own inner hardware, ie. inner knowing, so as to block the various programs we are exposed to. 

How do we trust ourselves to know what is the right path? Tune in!


Teri’s website: https://www.livetrucoaching.com

Teri’s memoir “Unapologetically Me - The Bitch In My Pocket” can be found at: https://www.amazon.com/Unapologetically-Me-BITCH-MY-POCKET/dp/167361891X/ref=sr_1_4?


About LifeSource Shows Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and Stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows. Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity. Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.

See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/

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mind controlprogrammingindoctrination
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy