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I Was Wrong About the Democrat Party - A Teacher Awakens
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90 views • October 12, 2020
From the hotbed of liberalism, this former teacher from Massachusetts (and former progressive SJW) started using her brain and broke through her hard left brainwashing. She explains her thought process...and this may help others leave the crazy left. She is now part of the conservative movement and also knows the MSM is propaganda..
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