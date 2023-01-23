Να τα μας!Tσιπάκι(rfid) για παιδιά σε καθημερινή ελληνική σειρά στον ΣΚΑΙ

ΟΛΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΙΟ ΣΥΧΝΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΠΕΡΑ ΘΑ ΒΛΕΠΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΤΣΙΠΑΚΙ-ΧΑΡΑΓΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΠΟΣΟ ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΜΑΣ....
ΤΙ ΠΙΟ ΦΑΝΕΡΟ ΠΙΑ...
ΓΡΗΓΟΡΕΙΤΕ ΑΔΕΛΦΙΑ....Ο ΚΑΙΡΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΟΝΤΑ🪔🪔🙏🙏
Το βίντεο ειναι απο καθημερινη σειρα του ΣΚΑΙ και συγκεκριμενα την σειρά "8 ΛΕΞΕΙΣ"
-ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΑΝΑΛΑΜΠΗ ΤΗΣ ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑΣ-
