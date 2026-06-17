GUESS WE ARE ALL SUPPOSED TO IGNORE BLATANT LOXISM BEING SPREAD FREELY ON LIVE TV WITHOUT PUSHBACK❗

Rabbi's Planet of the Apes Analogy Draws Backlash in Antisemitism Discussion

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On Fox News' Outnumbered, Rabbi Mentz discussed a Cornell student's blatant rejection of a job interview, saying 'Not interested in working for a jew,' which the university flagged as antisemitism. He used the movie analogy to capture the shock of overt bigotry, but clips spread widely online where critics accused him of comparing non-Jews to apes. Defenders see it as symbolizing vulnerability to prejudice, highlighting deep divides in how people view antisemitism claims on campuses.





https://x.com/i/trending/2067172316652716399





Fox News brought on a Rabbi today.





He compared gentiles to “apes” and Jews to “humans”.





How is this allowed to air in a Christian nation?





Source: https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2066976270190084266





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aujc1q





This screed is the result of Austin Franco declining to work at Gabe Einhorn’s real estate startup, VrfyID; when he did, he was doxxed and the incident reported as a bias crime:





https://www.cornellsun.com/article/2026/06/student-writes-not-interested-in-working-for-a-jew-on-handshake-cornell-reports-bias-incident





Well, this ought to cheese you freaks off:





"Thank you for all the support and job offers!"





https://www.givesendgo.com/fund-austin-franco-after-jewish-doxxing





Planet of the Apes, my ass 🦍





PS: here is the dox: https://x.com/EinhornGabe/status/2064032851075518911