GUESS WE ARE ALL SUPPOSED TO IGNORE BLATANT LOXISM BEING SPREAD FREELY ON LIVE TV WITHOUT PUSHBACK❗

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Rabbi's Planet of the Apes Analogy Draws Backlash in Antisemitism Discussion
Last updated
1 hour ago
On Fox News' Outnumbered, Rabbi Mentz discussed a Cornell student's blatant rejection of a job interview, saying 'Not interested in working for a jew,' which the university flagged as antisemitism. He used the movie analogy to capture the shock of overt bigotry, but clips spread widely online where critics accused him of comparing non-Jews to apes. Defenders see it as symbolizing vulnerability to prejudice, highlighting deep divides in how people view antisemitism claims on campuses.
https://x.com/i/trending/2067172316652716399
Fox News brought on a Rabbi today.
He compared gentiles to “apes” and Jews to “humans”.
How is this allowed to air in a Christian nation?
Source: https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2066976270190084266
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aujc1q
This screed is the result of Austin Franco declining to work at Gabe Einhorn’s real estate startup, VrfyID; when he did, he was doxxed and the incident reported as a bias crime:
https://www.cornellsun.com/article/2026/06/student-writes-not-interested-in-working-for-a-jew-on-handshake-cornell-reports-bias-incident
Well, this ought to cheese you freaks off:
"Thank you for all the support and job offers!"
https://www.givesendgo.com/fund-austin-franco-after-jewish-doxxing
Planet of the Apes, my ass 🦍
PS: here is the dox: https://x.com/EinhornGabe/status/2064032851075518911