Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15-Minute Cities: They're For A Global Control Grid
27 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from WTF is Going On

  Apr 17, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leBQIb_qaV0

Dr Niall McCrae explains how 15-Minute Cities are being imposed for the globalists' Absolute Zero strategy. You won't own a car and airports will close for all but the elite. A technocracy is emerging, leading to total control of population and resources. Unless we fight back now!

Keywords
controlnew world orderplanghettoairportswefclosureimprisoment15 minute city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket