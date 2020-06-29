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Useless Idiot to the CCP from Australian/NSW Left mp (Labour Senator)
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57 views • June 29, 2020
Useless Idiot to the CCP from Australian/NSW Left mp (Labour Senator)
Despite denouncing his "political lynching," an Australian state Labor Party MP, Shaoquett Moselmane, today said he would seek leave from parliament during an investigation by Australia's domestic spy agency into possible Chinese "agents of influence.
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Despite denouncing his "political lynching," an Australian state Labor Party MP, Shaoquett Moselmane, today said he would seek leave from parliament during an investigation by Australia's domestic spy agency into possible Chinese "agents of influence.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
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