And We Know 11.21.2022 Twitter sends EARTHQUAKES into ENEMY territory, Trafficking, Sedition, #DemocratsAreCorrupt

LT of And We Know
Nov 21, 2022
You know it is getting better when almost all the information coming in is actually making it to the NORMIES. It is shocking to me how quickly all of this is playing out. Trump back on Twitter and FB, trafficking is on MSM, Nancy gone…wow.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1wc7r6-11.21.22-twitter-sends-earthquakes-into-enemy-territory-trafficking-seditio.html
