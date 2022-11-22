Create New Account
And We Know 11.21.2022 Twitter sends EARTHQUAKES into ENEMY territory, Trafficking, Sedition, #DemocratsAreCorrupt
Published 7 days ago |
Nov 21, 2022


You know it is getting better when almost all the information coming in is actually making it to the NORMIES. It is shocking to me how quickly all of this is playing out. Trump back on Twitter and FB, trafficking is on MSM, Nancy gone…wow.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1wc7r6-11.21.22-twitter-sends-earthquakes-into-enemy-territory-trafficking-seditio.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsdemocratscorruptionfacebookpresidenttraffickingchristiannancy pelositwittermainstream mediamsmseditioninformationand we knowexposing evil

