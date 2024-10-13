TOUCHDOWN TIMMY ⚤ EXPOSED❗

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
156 views • 6 months ago

Tim Walz allegedly threatened a foreign exchange student with deportation if he exposed the truth about being mol*sted by him.


Walz is being accused of grooming the student, making inappropriate advances, touching him inappropriately, and even attempting to convince the student that he was gay, all while attempting to s*xually assault him.


The mainstream media is refusing to interview this victim and others who want to speak out.


@RedPill78 was brave enough to vet this victim and allow him to share his story.


Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1845265126284268028


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/96jrf2

