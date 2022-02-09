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Plandemic Grand Jury Day 1: Attorney N. Ana Garner Opening Statement
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405 views • February 09, 2022
On Saturday, 5 February 2022, lawyers gave their opening statements at the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion, an international natural law court. Attorney at Law Ana Garner from the United States gave an opening statement on false PCR tests.
The "pandemic" is a big lie. There is irrefutable evidence of fraud and multifarious malfeasance throughout the Covid regime if you have the courage and intellectual honesty to look and study it, and consider it fairly. Please do. It may be shocking to some, unbelievable to others, but I assure you this evidence is real and disturbing.
The "pandemic" is a big lie. There is irrefutable evidence of fraud and multifarious malfeasance throughout the Covid regime if you have the courage and intellectual honesty to look and study it, and consider it fairly. Please do. It may be shocking to some, unbelievable to others, but I assure you this evidence is real and disturbing.
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