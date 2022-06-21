BENJAMIN FULFORD UPDATE AND Q&A 6-17-22

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BENJAMIN FULFORD MASSIVE GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! The Western financial system is in full collapse, which in-turn will cause the government to fail. The boycott on western civilization will intensify dramatically over the coming months. The destruction of LNG plus Algeria and Russia cutting off gas will lead to systemic regime collapse in Europe, England being immune because they are switching to the gold standard. Lots of flights to Thule and Guantánamo as they continue to rendition people out of the US Government. Cartels lost their ability to launder money through the Rothschild’s and Rockefeller’s due to Russia invading Ukraine. Russian special forces are in Nicaragua and Nigeria shutting down BIO-LABS.